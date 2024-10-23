US and Arab FMs to meet on Gaza, Lebanon in London Friday: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Arab counterparts in London on Friday to discuss the Gaza and Lebanon wars, the State Department said.

Blinken, who is currently in Saudi Arabia after visiting Israel, will travel to the British capital following talks in Qatar, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

The State Department did not immediately identify which ministers would attend the meeting in London.

Qatar, where Blinken is due on Thursday, has been involved in mediation efforts towards a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.

Blinken, on his 11th trip to the region since war broke out more than a year ago, has been pressing for a Gaza ceasefire following Israel's killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar last week.

He is also seeking a "diplomatic solution" in Lebanon without urging an immediate end to Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah.









