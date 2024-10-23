Egyptian, Iranian presidents meet at BRICS summit, call for regional de-escalation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed regional developments on Wednesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in the Russian city of Kazan.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the region, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi emphasized the need "to defuse regional tensions and avoid escalations that could lead the entire region into serious confrontations that have negative repercussions on security and stability," the statement said.

He reviewed Egypt's intense efforts and contacts aimed at promoting a path to de-escalation and achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, according to the presidency.

Wednesday's meeting marks the first between the Egyptian and Iranian presidents since the latter took office last July.

Iran is on high alert in anticipation of an Israeli military response to the Oct. 1 missile attack by Tehran, which said the attack was in retaliation for the recent assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

Israel has threatened a "lethal, precise, and especially surprising" retaliatory attack against Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,800 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of the Gaza war.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

























