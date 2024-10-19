TRUMP SAYS SINWARS DEATH MAKES PEACE EASIER IN GAZA

Republican presidential nominee and US former President Donald Trump said Friday the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israel will make it "easier" for peace in the Gaza Strip.

Asked if reaching peace will be easier or harder after Sinwar's killing in Gaza, Trump, who was in the state of Michigan for a campaign rally, said: "I think it makes it easier".

Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is doing a good job, Biden is trying to hold him back ... and probably should be doing the opposite. I'm glad that Bibi decided to do what he had to do."

Trump also said he plans to soon talk to Netanyahu.

The Israeli army said Thursday that it killed Sinwar in a military operation in Gaza. Although it did not specify the location of Sinwar's death, Israeli media reports suggested the operation took place in the southern city of Rafah.

Hamas confirmed its leader's death on the frontlines, calling him a "hero who fought the Israeli forces until his last breath."

At least 42,500 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 99,000 injured, since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza in the aftermath of a Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, according to local health authorities.









