UN chief expresses 'admiration and gratitude' to UNIFIL amid Israeli attacks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed strong support Thursday for UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel as they continue to work amid heightened tensions and Israeli attacks.

Highlighting the bravery of UNIFIL personnel, Guterres said in a video message that he is "full of admiration and gratitude to the men and women of UNIFIL."

He emphasized that their service is crucial, not only along Lebanon's Blue Line but also "on the front line of peace."

Guterres affirmed the importance of UN personnel's safety and described it as the "highest priority."

Urging all parties to respect the inviolability of UN premises, Guterres said: "Attacks against UN peacekeepers are completely unacceptable."

"They are in breach of international law, against international humanitarian law and may constitute a war crime," he noted.

He also underscored the urgency of a cease-fire and the full implementation of UN resolution 1701, while commending UNIFIL's efforts to uphold international law.

Resolution 1701 which was adopted in 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and establishes a zone free of armed personnel and weapons, except for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces, between the Blue Line -- the border between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

Over the past week, Israel has repeatedly targeted UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, sparking worldwide condemnation and fears about its larger military plans.

The attacks on UNIFIL are playing out along with Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets. The intensified Israeli assault on Lebanon has killed over 1,500 people, injured more than 4,500 others and displaced at least 1.34 million since late September.

Overall, the number of casualties in Israeli attacks since last October is now over 13,000, according to official Lebanese figures.