Biden says he knows how and when Israel will attack Iran

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he knows how and when Israel will carry out its attack on Iran as Tehran warns it will respond "decisively."

Asked by reporters if he has a "good understanding" of what Israel's response to Iran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack would entail, and when it would occur, Biden said succinctly: "Yes and yes."

"Can you tell us?" a reporter asked. "No and no," the president responded in Germany.

The US has begun to deploy a THAAD advanced missile defense system to bolster Israel's defenses ahead of Tel Aviv's attack, which Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned will be "precise and deadly."

Biden has previously asked Israel not to attack Iran's oil or nuclear sites, attacks that could dramatically escalate the worsening conflict.

Iran said it carried out its Oct. 1 ballistic missile strikes in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July, and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in that salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including an Israeli military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Nearly all were intercepted by Israel, the US, and its allies.