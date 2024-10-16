Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound 6 in West Bank raid: Report

Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured six others during a raid into the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday evening, said a report.

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, Israeli forces surrounded a house in the Jenin camp and fired live ammunition and shells at it, killing a young man inside, whose body was subsequently seized by the army.

Later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the General Authority for Civil Affairs (the official contact with Israel) informed them of the "martyrdom of young man Kareem Samer Tawfiq Jbarin, 20, from Israeli gunfire in Jenin."

Activists shared videos on social media showing bloodstains in the house that was surrounded by the army.

In a separate statement, the ministry reported that a person was moderately injured by Israeli gunfire in the abdomen and was transferred to Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its teams transported "five cases of assault by the (Israeli) occupation army from the Jenin camp to the hospital, including three women."

Witnesses told Anadolu that sounds of armed clashes and explosions were heard throughout the camp during the incursion.

Later, they noted that the army withdrew from the city and the camp while military vehicles came under gunfire during the withdrawal.

In southern West Bank, the ministry announced a "serious injury from occupation gunfire in the main artery of the thigh was reported at Mahmoud Abbas Hospital in Halhul, north of Hebron."

Witnesses reported that the Israeli army stormed the town for several hours, leading to clashes in which live fire and tear gas were used to disperse stone-throwers targeting its vehicles.

Israeli military operations in the West Bank have intensified in recent years, with raids escalating further following the onset of conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian residents have also faced increasing violence from illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 756 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,250 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



















