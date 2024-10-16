CANADA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR GAZANS FLEEING ISRAELS ATTACKS

Canada on Wednesday announced transitional financial support to those fleeing the genocide unfolding in Gaza amid Israel's continued attacks.

"The financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs—such as food, clothing and housing—as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs," said a statement by the Canadian government.

Stating that the aid will help refugees find stability as they integrate into Canadian communities and find jobs, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller said: "We remain deeply committed to supporting Palestinians during the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and are concerned about the well-being of all people in the region."

Additionally to the financial assistance, Gazans will receive three months of temporary health coverage under the Interim Federal Health Program, and access to settlement services such as language training and guidance on navigating Canadian life, including school enrollment and job search support.

"We will continue to help those seeking refuge live and thrive in communities across the country while advocating for everyone's safety," Miller said.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) described the announcement as "positive initial steps to help Palestinian newcomers."

"There is much more to be done. This is just the start," it added.