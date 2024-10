Turkish president suggests arms embargo to put pressure on Israel to end Gaza, Lebanon wars

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that implementing a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel is a must to increase pressure on Tel Aviv to stop the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

"President Erdoğan stressed that imposing a comprehensive arms embargo (against Israel) is necessary to increase pressure," said the country's Communications Directorate on X following his meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

He said Tel Aviv is trying to spread "the flames of conflict" it has ignited throughout the Middle East, with "the aim of leaving Palestinians landless in their homeland."

"During the meeting, regional and global issues were discussed, including Israel's attacks on Palestinian and Lebanese territories," it added.

He reiterated that Ankara will continue to pursue "all avenues to ensure that Israel's crimes do not go unpunished."

In addition, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's hope that tensions in Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Ethiopia will be resolved quickly, allowing those regions to attain peace, calm, and stability.