SEVERAL UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEMBERS DENOUNCE ISRAELS STARVATION OF PEOPLE IN GAZA, DEMAND ACTION

The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on the situation in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 16, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Several members of UN Security Council on Wednesday denounced Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, causing mass starvation among already suffering civilians.

The Security Council members convened to discuss the situation in Palestine, after it was requested by the Algerian mission to the UN.

Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama described the suffering of people in Gaza as "beyond imagination," and stated that "the sadistic impulses of those responsible within the Israeli authorities knows no bounds when it comes to afflicting torment, inflicting punishment upon the Palestinian civilians."

Stressing that civilians must not be a target, he recalled that civilians are protected by the international law and that Israel must fulfil obligations.

"The starvation of civilians as a method of war is explicitly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he stressed.

Bendjama further compared the success of polio vaccination campaign in Gaza with the major cutback in aid delivery to and within the Gaza Strip, and asked, "how is it possible that we can vaccinate these children, yet we cannot feed them? How can we secure trucks transporting vaccines but not those carrying essential food?".

"The inevitable conclusion is that this is not a collateral damage, but a deliberate calculated Israeli policy of starvation of the Palestinian people," he said.

Stating that Israel is "not listening to anyone" including its allies, Bendjama called on the Council to use the "tools to ensure the enforcement of its decision."

"The time has come for deciding action," he noted.

CALL FOR COLLECTIVE ACTION



UK envoy Barbara Woodward, for her part, highlighted the "horrifying images following the Israeli strike on Al Aqsa hospital inside the IDF (Israeli military) designated humanitarian zone."

Emphasizing the lack of aid delivery to northern Gaza due to Israel's obstructions, Woodward said: "We expect October to see the least aid enter Gaza since the beginning of the conflict... This is unconscionable."

"Israel must comply fully with international humanitarian law and ensure sufficient aid reaches all parts of Gaza," she said, expressing UK's concern over Israel's legislative attempt "seeking to undermine UNRWA, which is vital to the humanitarian response in Gaza."

Meanwhile, China's envoy Fu Cong described the situation in Gaza as "unacceptable," and demanded collective action from the Council.

Urging Israel to fulfill its obligations under the international humanitarian law, Fu stressed the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"China firmly opposes any smearing and suppression of the agency," he said, calling for the Council to use all tools available to "ensure the implementation of its resolutions adopted."

Fu further called on U.S. to respond to international community and the Security Council's call for a cease-fire.

He recalled U.S. support to Israel since Oct. 2023, and said that it has provided "more than $17 billion worth of military aid" to Israel.

"Under the current circumstances, does such large scale supply of weapons help to realize the objectives of the Security Council resolutions? This is a question that needs serious consideration," he noted.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia also expressed concerns over Israel's so-called "General's Plan" that aims for "humanitarian blockade and squeezing people out from these territories (Gaza Strip)."

He voiced supported to Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, and recalled that U.S. decision to suspend its support to the aid agency "risks definitively the agency's activities."

"It appears that that is exactly what Israel is trying to achieve," he said.

Nebenzia also denounced U.S. decision to "pump its Middle Eastern ally (Israel) full of weapons," and claimed that "U.S. is providing political cover, and blocking any Security Council attempts to end Israel's ruthless military machine."

He said that the Security Council has "levers and necessary tools" to be used.

"All we need to do is the political will to finally set aside narrow geopolitical interests and to clearly and unambiguously demand an immediate cease-fire," the Russian envoy added.