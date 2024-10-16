Türkiye has no involvement in ongoing conflict along border with Syria: Government disinformation watchdog

The Turkish Armed Forces are not involved in an ongoing conflict in Syria that sent a missile into a minefield, causing a fire along the Türkiye-Syria border, said the country's Center to Combat Disinformation on Wednesday.

"A stray RPG-7 missile from a conflict at the Türkiye-Syria border fell into a minefield, causing a fire. The Turkish Armed Forces have no involvement in the ongoing conflict in Syria," the center said on X.

It added that there are no attacks on Turkish borders, urging the public to pay no heed to statements besides those from official sources.