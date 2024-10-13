Venezuela sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria for Lebanese refugees

Venezuela announced Saturday the delivery of 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanese refugees who fled to Syria because of Israeli attacks.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the donation was provided by the people of Venezuela, and the aid would be delivered to those in need as soon as possible.

A ceremony took at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in the city of Maiquetia in La Guaira state was attended by Tatiana Pugh, deputy minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, along with Lebanese and Syrian ambassadors Elias Lebbos and Kenan Zaher Al Deen, respectively.

It was reported that the plane is expected to land in Syria within hours.

Foreign Minister Gil said President Nicolas Maduro stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Syria, and wants them to know they are not "alone" in the face of Israel's attacks.

Venezuelans had previously launched a campaign held in the Yellow House at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas to assist Lebanese refugees fleeing war.