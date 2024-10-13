Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers 'unacceptable,’ Italian premier tells Netanyahu

Tel Aviv's attack on UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops was "unacceptable," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call.

"Prime Minister Meloni reiterated that it is unacceptable for UNIFIL to have been attacked by the Israeli armed forces," the Italian premier's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Meloni emphasized that "the mission operates under the authority of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to contribute to regional stability," and "stressed the absolute necessity of ensuring the safety of UNIFIL personnel at all times."

The Italian prime minister reaffirmed Italy's commitment to stabilizing the Israel-Lebanon border through the full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701, which aims to "secure the return of displaced people to their homes."

During the phone call, Meloni underscored the urgency of efforts to "de-escalate tensions in the region" and reiterated "Italy's full readiness" to work toward this goal as her country took over the presidency of the G7 for the seventh time.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said two Israeli tanks destroyed the gate of the UN peacekeeping site in Ramyah, southern Lebanon.

Early Friday, Israeli forces shelled an observation post belonging to UNIFIL at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, wounding two peacekeepers from the Sri Lankan contingent.

Italy, which has about 1,000 soldiers in the UNIFIL mission, expressed strong disapproval after Israel targeted several UNIFIL bases and observation towers.

On Thursday, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto summoned Israel's Ambassador to Rome, issuing a stern warning on the incidents in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL was established in March 1978 to confirm Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and assist the Lebanese government in restoring authority in the area. Its mandate has been expanded over the years, particularly after the 2006 Israeli war, to monitor cease-fires and facilitate humanitarian aid.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed more than 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.















