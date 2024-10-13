18 killed in Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza

At least 18 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

A medical source at Al-Awda hospital told Anadolu that 18 dead bodies and several injured people were brought to the hospital after the Israeli strike on the school.

The airstrike targeted Al-Mufti school in Nuseirat camp, which houses thousands of displaced Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.















