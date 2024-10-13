Israeli tanks forcibly enters UN position in south Lebanon

"Two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights," the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement.

It added that the tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through its liaison mechanism. The UN peacekeeping forces said the Israeli military's presence was putting peacekeepers in danger.



About two hours later, another incident occurred at the same location, UNIFIL said. Shots were fired and smoke was seen rising, after which 15 peacekeepers suffered skin irritations and gastrointestinal problems, the UN forces said.



The Israeli military also stopped an important "UNIFIL logistics movement" near the Lebanese border town of Mais al-Jabal on Saturday and denied its passage, the same statement said.



The Israeli army has so far made no comment on the incidents.











