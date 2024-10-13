North Korea orders artillery units to shoot down any drones coming from South Korea

North Korea ordered its artillery units stationed at the southern border to shoot down any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) coming from South Korea, local media reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the General Staff of North Korea's army said that eight artillery brigades along the border have been ordered to be on alert until 8.00 p.m. local time (1100GMT), according to state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The spokesperson said that the units have been given instructions to fire at any drones flying into North Korean territory from the South.

The news agency also said that the North Korean military is also getting ready for a potential escalation with South Korea.

On Oct. 11, North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused South Korea of sending drones carrying propaganda leaflets into Pyongyang on Oct. 3, 9, and 10, calling it a "blatant and serious violation" of national sovereignty, security, and international law.

It also called on South Korea to immediately stop the "dangerous provocations" that could lead to war.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, for its part, denied sending any UAVs over North Korean territory, rejecting Pyongyang's claims.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, threatened on Oct. 12 that North Korea would respond to any further drone incursions from the South and warned of a "horrific disaster."

In response, South Korea's Defense Ministry issued a statement, saying: "We clearly warn that if North Korea inflicts harm on the safety of our people, that day will be the end of the North Korean regime."