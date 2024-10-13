French president calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Lebanon amid rising tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the regional situation in the Middle East with the Iraqi premier and Lebanese parliament speaker.

In a phone call, Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed serious concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to preventing further regional conflict.

Macron also conveyed his solidarity with civilians affected by Israeli attacks and called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Both leaders also pledged to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

Separately, Macron had a phone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The French president voiced deep concern over the intensity of Israel's attacks on Lebanon and their "dramatic" impact on civilians.

He stressed the urgent need for a cease-fire in Lebanon.

Additionally, Macron reiterated France's commitment to preserving Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security in line with UN Resolution 1701.

He urged all political parties to unite "at this critical moment" to elect a president who would serve as the "guarantor of national unity."

He also reminded that an international conference in support of Lebanon would be held in Paris on Oct. 24.

Macron further expressed his outrage over the "unjust targeting" of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and reaffirmed France's strong commitment to the mission.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others and displacing more than 1.34 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,200 victims, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.