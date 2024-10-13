TÜRKIYE SAYS ISRAEL’S REPEATED ATTACKS ON UNIFIL SHOW NETANYAHU GOVERNMENTS INTENTION TO OCCUPY LEBANON

Türkiye on Sunday said that Israel's repeated attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) show that the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu intends to extend its occupation to Lebanon.

"Israel's regular attacks on UNIFIL are proof that the Netanyahu government is pursuing an occupation policy toward Lebanon and is ready to use weapons under any circumstances," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It said that UNIFIL's mission to maintain regional security is of critical importance.

"Each member of the UN Security Council is obliged to prevent Israeli attacks against the UN forces they have personally mandated," the ministry said.

It called on all states to take a common position against Israel and the countries that arm Israel.