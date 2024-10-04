Red Cross urges Middle East warring parties to protect civilians amid escalating violence

Lebanese Red Cross teams conducted search and rescue operations in the rubble of collapsed buildings following an Israeli army attack in Nabatieh province of southern Lebanon, on September 27, 2024. (AA Photo)

As violence spreads across the Middle East, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday issued an urgent appeal for all parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and avoid indiscriminate attacks in populated areas.

"The risks are massive. If the violence continues to escalate, the potential harm to civilians is incalculable," Nicolas Von Arx, the ICRC's regional director, said in a statement.

The ICRC emphasized that civilians, including vulnerable groups like children and the elderly, face heightened risks as healthcare services and basic supplies have dwindled.

The organization further stressed the importance of safeguarding healthcare workers and facilities, stating: "Ambulances, healthcare facilities and first responders must be protected."

"Parties to the conflict must ensure the basic needs of civilians, including water, food and medical care, and they must facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of supplies, equipment and personnel of all humanitarian and impartial aid organizations," it added.

The ICRC said it was stepping up its efforts in the region but warns that the scale of needs could soon overwhelm humanitarian organizations.