Ankara condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's airstrike on Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Friday, accusing Israel of "systematically violating international law" and committing genocide in Gaza.

In a statement, the ministry called Israel's actions in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon "a severe threat to international peace and security." It urged international organizations, especially the UN, to intervene and protect Palestinian rights.

Türkiye extended condolences to the families of Palestinians killed in the Tulkarem attack and called on the international community to act immediately to halt Israel's actions.

The airstrike, which took place late Thursday, killed at least 18 Palestinians and injured several others at the Tulkarem refugee camp, located in the northern occupied West Bank.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, launched in response to a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 of last year.

Since the escalation, over 41,800 people have been killed—mostly women and children—with nearly 96,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.