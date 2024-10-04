 Contact Us
Türkiye hopeful to see below 20% inflation in 2025

Türkiye is aiming to reduce its annual inflation rate to below 20% in 2024, with a goal of reaching single-digit levels by 2026, according to Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz. Speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Istanbul on Friday, Yilmaz emphasized that uncertainty is the biggest challenge for the economy, but Türkiye is focused on minimizing these uncertainties moving forward.

Published October 05,2024
Türkiye is targeting a decrease in the annual inflation rate to below 20% next year and single-digit levels in 2026, its vice president said Friday.

Cevdet Yilmaz stressed at a meeting with business leaders in Istanbul that uncertainty is the most important problem in the economy but Türkiye is in a period when it is reducing uncertainties to a minimum.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said this week that Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 49.38% in September, its lowest since July 2023.

Türkiye continues ensuring predictability, sustainability and confidence, noted Yilmaz.

Growing is important, he said. Türkiye is a developing country and it should continue to grow.

He noted that Türkiye's growth rate was at 5.4% on average during the last two decades, while the rate was at 3.6% for the globe.

Emphasizing that the current account deficit was close to $60 billion in the middle of last year, he said it is currently below $20 billion.

Yilmaz noted that there was a significant decline in the country's risk premium and reserves in the Central Bank reached a historical record Sept. 27, with gross reserves amounting to $157.4 billion.