Erdoğan lashes out at Israel for attack on UN chief Guterres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday accused Israel of "shamelessly" attacking UN chief Antonio Guterres by declaring him "persona non grata" for not quickly condemning Iran's ballistic missile barrage.

Israel "is shamelessly challenging UN Secretary-General Guterres," Erdoğan told an audience at a defence technology fair in the southern province of Adana.

He added that "196 countries in the world will stand by the UN secretary-general" against Israel.

Relations between the UN and Israel have been difficult since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the Gaza war.

On Wednesday, Guterres was declared persona non grata by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, accusing him of failing to specifically condemn Iran's missile attack on the country this week.

Guterres pointedly condemned Iran's attack at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

The Security Council on Thursday offered its full support to Guterres.

Without naming Israel, the council's five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and 10 non-permanent members "underscored the need for all member states to have a productive and effective relationship with the secretary-general."



