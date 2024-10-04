185 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in Gaza, West Bank in September: PJS

A total of 185 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank were documented in September, a media group said Friday.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said two journalists were killed by the Israeli army in September in Gaza, and nine injured by Israeli live bullets in Gaza and the West Bank.

Five were detained from the West Bank, in addition to 10 cases reported of the army storming into media offices and the homes of journalists, it said in a statement.

It added that 23 journalists suffered asphyxiation from tear gas while covering Israeli assaults, while 67 were obstructed from conducting media coverage across the West Bank.

The Israeli army closed the Qatari-based Al Jazeera media outlet office in Ramallah and confiscated its equipment. It also destroyed the equipment of the Nas Radio in Jenin along with 11 media companies.

In recent years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 741 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,000 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice, in a landmark opinion on July 19, declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









