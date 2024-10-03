Israeli air force conducts 4 airstrikes on Beirut targeting civilian areas

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut around midnight Wednesday, three of which targeted its southern suburbs.

Israel launched three missiles at the Miwaad area and the American neighborhood in the southern suburbs, according to an Anadolu reporter.

He added that following the bombardment, thick smoke rose from the strike locations, covering large areas of the sky over Beirut.

He said another strike targeted an apartment in a building in the Bashoura neighborhood of Beirut, resulting in injuries, though further details were not provided.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said on X that the army carried out precise attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut, noting that further details would be released later.

The capital's southern suburbs experienced a series of intense airstrikes by Israeli warplanes Wednesday morning.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the strikes targeted a newly established civil defense center in the Chiyah neighborhood and two buildings at the Jamous-Safeer junction and Saint Therese and Kaliri Siman areas as well as the vicinity of the Hadath area and near the Al-Mujtaba complex.

The airstrikes also targeted the upper floors of a building in the Shweifat area, as shown in images and videos circulated by media activists.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, smoke billowed into the sky over the area while ambulances rushed to the targeted locations.

Before the bombardment, the Israeli army urged residents of the targeted buildings to evacuate, citing their "proximity to Hezbollah facilities."