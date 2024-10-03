Iranian military adviser killed from Israeli strike in Damascus

People stand near an ambulance at the site of a military strike in the Al-Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, 02 October 2024. (IHA Photo)

An Iranian military adviser died Thursday of injuries sustained from an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital, Damascus, early this week.

The semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr said Majid Diwani served as a military adviser in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel launched airstrikes on the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus on Oct. 1, killing at least three people and injuring nine others, according to Syrian state media.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,800 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,100 people and injured over 3,000 others since Sept. 23.

