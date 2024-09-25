Palestinian prime minister says Fatah, Hamas to meet in Cairo

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said representatives of the Fatah and Hamas groups will soon hold a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

In an interview with Al Jazeera's Mubasher channel Tuesday, Mustafa said the talks aim to reach agreements to improve conditions for serving the people of Gaza.

The talks could later expand to include other Palestinian groups, he added.

Following the end of Israel's war on Gaza, Mustafa noted that the Gaza Strip will be administered by the Palestinian Authority.

He emphasized that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territories and the Palestinian Authority, its institutions and its employees are present in the Gaza Strip, particularly continuing their work in education and health.

Mustafa stressed that the only legitimate authority in Palestine is the Palestinian state and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

He added that the Palestinian Authority will govern the Gaza Strip in a manner that includes all Palestinian entities, without excluding anyone.

He also highlighted the importance of unifying the Palestinian people and coordinating efforts for Gaza's reconstruction and eventual statehood.

He called on international actors, especially the U.S., to support Palestinian rights and urged Washington to turn its two-state solution rhetoric into actionable steps by restraining Israel.

The talks will follow a two-day meeting in Beijing and a reconciliation agreement signed by 14 Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, in July to end internal divisions and promote unity.