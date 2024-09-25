Lebanese photojournalist killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

A photojournalis t working for local television station al-Manar was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

In a statement, al-Manar mourned the death of Kamel Karaki in the strike that targeted his hometown of Qantara.

His death came one day after Hadi al-Sayyed, a journalist for Al-Mayadeen television, was killed in an Israeli attack on his home in southern Lebanon.

At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, according to health authorities.

The Israeli army has pounded several areas in Lebanon since Monday morning amid an escalation in cross-border warfare with the Hezbollah group.

More than 570 people have since been killed and over 1,800 others injured, according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.