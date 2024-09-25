British premier urges UN Security Council to demand 'immediate, full' cease-fire in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday that UN Security Council must demand again an "immediate, full and complete" cease-fire in Gaza, where civilian suffering is "beyond belief."

Speaking at a UN Security Council open debate on peace and security, Starmer called on the council to seek political solutions that can break "repeated cycles of violence" like that in the Middle East, as "the region is on the brink."

"We need an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah and the implementation of a political plan which allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes to live in peace and security," he said.

Security will come through diplomacy, not escalation, he said, adding there is "no military solution here, nor is there a military only solution to the conflict in Gaza."

"This council must demand again, an immediate, full and complete cease-fire in Gaza, with the release of all the hostages," he underlined.

Calling the civilian suffering in the besieged Palestinian enclave-where over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed over the last year of Israeli attacks-"beyond belief," Starmer urged Israel to grant access to civilians under international humanitarian law.

"There can be no more excuses. Israel must open more crossings to allow vital life-saving aid to flow and provide a safe environment for the UN and other humanitarian organizations to operate."