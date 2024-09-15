Netanyahu’s ‘zero government’ dragging Israel to ‘endless war’: Opposition leader

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan on Sunday called the governing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "zero government" that is dragging the country to an " endless war ."



At least nine people were injured after a ballistic missile from Yemen landed near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv early Sunday.



In a statement on X, Golan, who heads the Labor Party, called on the Israelis to stage daily protests against the Israeli government.

"Only continuous popular pressure will bring down this government," he added.



The opposition leader said Sunday's missile attack was a "reminder of the right-wing government's ongoing failure."



"Instead of closing battlefronts, this zero government is pulling us into endless war, eternal internal conflict, and an abyss," he added.



The Yesh Atid Party led by opposition leader Yair Lapid also called in a statement for the resignation of the Netanyahu government, calling it a "government of national disasters."



According to Haaretz newspaper, the debris from the interceptor missiles fell on a train station on the outskirts of Modi'in in central Israel, causing damage. A fire also broke out in an open area in Kfar Daniel in central Israel due to additional falling debris.



Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or heading to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since last Oct. 7.

