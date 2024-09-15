Former U.S. President Trump 'safe' following gunshots near him in Florida

Former U.S. President and Republican nominee Donald Trump is "safe" after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Florida, his communications director said Sunday.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said Steven Cheung in a statement.

The statement came right after reports that gunshots were heard outside Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) saying it is investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt on Trump.

"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," it said in a statement.

The incident occurred nearly two months after Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt on July 13, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, grazing his right ear.

The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a "protective incident" that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (1800GMT), the Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said on X.

Law enforcement officials told reporters that they apprehended a suspect who was spotted by U.S. Secret Service agents with an AK-47-style assault rifle outside Trump's golf club.

The U.S. Secret Service personnel opened fire on a gunman located near the property line, said a Secret Service official.

"We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

He said that Trump was between 400-500 yards away from the gunman.

Previously, citing local law enforcement, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said an AK-47 automatic weapon was discovered in the bushes.

"The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended," he said on X.



TRUMP: 'I AM SAFE AND WELL!'



Trump said in a statement that he is "safe."

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident at Trump International Golf Club, where former President Trump was playing golf, the White House said.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," it added.

Harris said she has been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida.

"I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America," she said on X.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, said he is glad that Trump is safe.

"I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude," he said on X.

Separately, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he had just spoken with Trump.

"He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country," Graham said on X.























