Israeli policeman injured in alleged knife attack in East Jerusalem

An Israeli police officer was injured Sunday evening in an alleged stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of East Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli media said.

The officer sustained light injuries and was transported to hospital, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The alleged attacker was "neutralized," the daily said, without specifying if he was killed.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 703 people, including 159 children, have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19, which declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.