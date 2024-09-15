9 Israelis injured after missile fired from Yemen towards central Israel

Nine Israelis were injured on Sunday with minor wounds as they rushed to shelters following the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen towards central Israel.

In a brief statement, the Israeli army said that "following the alerts activated in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was detected entering the country from the east and landed in an open area without causing any injuries."

The army added that the missile was launched from Yemen, and the explosive sounds heard moments earlier were due to the interceptor missiles. The Israeli army also said the results of the interception are under investigation.

Daily Haaretz reported that the missile, fired from Yemen, landed in an open area in central Israel on Sunday morning. Following its detection, numerous alarms were activated in illegal settlements across central Israel, and interceptor missiles were launched from both the Arrow and Iron Dome systems. The army is still determining whether the interception was fully successful.

Haaretz also said fragments from the interceptor missiles landed at a train station on the outskirts of Modi'in in central Israel, causing damage.

Additionally, a fire broke out in an open area in Kfar Daniel near the city of Lod in central Israel due to more falling debris.

Israeli Army Radio reported that "the ballistic missile launched from Yemen traveled a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), taking around 15 minutes of flight time, and the air force is investigating why the missile was not intercepted before reaching Israel."

The radio added that the air force is considering the possibility that one of the Arrow interceptor missiles partially hit the incoming missile from Yemen.

Israel's emergency medical services confirmed in a statement that nine people were injured with minor injuring in various locations across central Israel as they scrambled to shelters during the sounding of the alarms. They were transported to several hospitals for treatment.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.