3 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: Health Ministry

At least three people were killed, and three others injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a town in northern Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported.

The strike targeted the town of Kfar Jouz near Nabatieh, and the deaths included a child. It also injured three others, the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon's official news agency said the victims fell when the airstrike targeted two motorcycles on the road from Kfar Jouz to Nabatieh.

A passing car was also affected in the attack, and civil defense and emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene, the agency reported.

It noted that Israeli aircraft launched another airstrike on the town of Chihine in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

In a related development, Hezbollah said it targeted a group of Israeli soldiers near the Talat al-Taihat border area with rocket-propelled weapons.

The Lebanese resistance group separately claimed to have targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Abu Dajaja hilltop border area with artillery shells.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,100 victims since Oct. 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.