Israeli military’s actions severely impede health care access in West Bank: MSF

The Israeli military's actions in the West Bank are significantly obstructing Palestinians' access to health care, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned Thursday.

MSF indicated that large-scale operations which commenced on Aug. 28 have inflicted considerable damage to infrastructure and disrupted critical services.

"Our staff are currently restricted in their movement and ability to provide direct support to the population," said MSF project coordinator Caroline Willemen.

The organization said it has been compelled to halt regular operations in the northern West Bank cities of Tulkarem and Jenin due to security risks and damage to infrastructure.

While MSF's clinic in Hebron, a city in the southern occupied West Bank, continues to function, blockades and insecurity are preventing patients from reaching it, it highlighted.

MSF also said that incidents involving attacks on ambulances and health care workers further jeopardize medical efforts.

It called for an immediate cessation of incursions and the restoration of unrestricted access to health care services.

The Israeli army launched its largest military operation in the northern West Bank in two decades on Aug 28.

Tensions have escalated throughout the occupied West Bank as Israel continues its assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 691 people have been killed and over 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.













