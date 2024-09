Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday condemned what he called "Israel's barbaric intervention" which led to the death of a US-Turkish dual national activist in the occupied West Bank.

"I condemn Israel's barbaric intervention against a demonstration against the occupation in the West Bank and I pray for God's mercy for our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life in the attack," he wrote on X.