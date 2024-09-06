BIDEN TO HOST UKS STARMER NEXT WEEK: WHITE HOUSE

US President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for talks next week that will focus on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.

Starmer's visit to the White House on September 13, his second since taking office in July, will also focus on the "special relationship" between London and Washington, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The visit comes after Biden's July 21 decision to drop out of the 2024 US presidential election and pass the mantle as Democratic candidate to Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was not clear if Starmer would also meet Harris on his trip to Washington.

Biden and Starmer will discuss "continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression" and "securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza," said Jean-Pierre.

The US leader has been pushing for a truce to end Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip before he leaves office, but the talks brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar have failed to produce an accord.

Ukraine meanwhile has captured a swath of Russian territory, but Moscow has hit back with advances in Ukraine's east.

Biden and Starmer will also discuss attacks on shipping by Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and, in a reference to countering Chinese influence, ensuring a "free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

"President Biden will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," added Jean-Pierre.

Labor leader Starmer first visited the White House on July 10, just days after his election as British Prime Minister, while attending a summit of NATO military alliance leaders in Washington.

During their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden hailed Britain as the "best of allies" while Starmer reaffirmed Britain's support for Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion.









