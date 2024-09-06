 Contact Us
US 'urgently' seeking information on death of American citizen Aysenur Egzi Eygi in West Bank

"We are aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Eygi, today in the West Bank. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death, and will have more to say as we learn more. We have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens," he added.

Published September 06,2024
The United States said Friday it was "urgently" seeking information on the death of a US citizen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian official said she was shot in the head.

"We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death and will have more to say as we learn more," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He identified the woman as Aysenur Egzi Eygi and called her death "tragic," without immediately assigning responsibility.