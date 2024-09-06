U.S. activist killed by Israeli fire in anti-settler protest in West Bank

A U.S. citizen taking part in a protest against settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank died of her wounds on Friday after being shot in the head by Israeli troops, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A Palestinian hospital official said Friday a US citizen died from a "gunshot in the head" in the occupied West Bank.

"An American solidarity activist arrived at the hospital with a gunshot in the head, and we announced her martyrdom around 14:30," said Fouad Nafaa, director of Rafidia hospital in Nablus.









