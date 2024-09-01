Israeli defense minister calls on Security Cabinet to reconsider army presence in Philadelphi Corridor

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday called for the immediate convening of the Security Cabinet to reverse its decision to keep forces in the Philadelphi Corridor, located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

In a statement on X, Gallant said, "The Security Cabinet must convene immediately and reverse the decision made on Thursday."

"It's too late for the hostages who were killed in cold blood, but we must bring back those who are still held in Gaza," he added.

In response to Gallant, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on X that "the Cabinet will not allow a surrender deal that would compromise Israel's security."

Smotrich added that "the Cabinet will instruct the army to impose heavy costs on Hamas and intensify the war until the hostages return."

On Thursday, the Security Cabinet approved the army's continued presence in the Philadelphi Corridor as part of any proposed hostage exchange and cease-fire agreement.

With this decision, the Cabinet officially adopted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position regarding the Philadelphi Corridor.

The state broadcaster KAN reported Friday morning that "eight ministers supported the decision, Gallant opposed it, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir abstained from voting."

For months, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange, achieve a cease-fire, and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. However, mediation efforts have stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.















