Kremlin expresses doubt Trump would be able to end Ukraine war in 24 hours

The Kremlin on Sunday expressed doubt that former President Donald Trump would be able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected again.

"I don't think there is a magic wand. Nothing can be done within 24 hours," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which was shared on his Telegram.

Peskov said: "If we assume that the next US president makes a statement during his inauguration speech that the US … stops its support for Ukraine, stops all military aid programs and calls on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table, then, in general, by the morning, something in someone's brain will change, especially in Kyiv."

"You can imagine it hypothetically, but this is from the realm of fantasy," he said.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours.

Peskov also commented on the upcoming US presidential election in November, expressing that Russia does not favor any candidate.

"But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said about (US President Joe) Biden's predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. (Kamala) Harris," Peskov went on to say.

He added it is possible to predict that the West's current policy toward Russia will continue.