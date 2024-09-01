Thousands hold protests in Israel to call for Gaza hostage deal

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated across the country on Sunday to demand a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.



Thousands of protesters gathered on Begin Street in central Tel Aviv to pile pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.



Protesters blocked several streets in Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod, Ramat Negev and Kfar Tavor, the state public broadcaster KAN said.



Thousands also organized a mass march in front of government offices in Jerusalem to demand an immediate deal with the Palestinian factions to safeguard the lives of the remaining captives held in Gaza.



The protests came hours after the Israeli army said early Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from the southern Gaza Strip.



Israeli daily Haaretz, citing an Israeli source, said three of the six hostages were supposed to be released in the first stage of the prisoner swap deal currently being negotiated.



"They appeared in the lists given over at the beginning of July. It was possible to bring them back alive," the source said.



Hamas said that the six hostages were killed as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.



Israel estimates that over 100 hostages remain held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.



For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.