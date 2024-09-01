TURKISH PRESIDENT, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE DISCUSS ISRAELS ONGOING GENOCIDE IN PALESTINE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday discussed Israel's ongoing "genocide" in Palestinian territories, as well as other global and regional issues, in a phone call.

"President Erdoğan highlighted the importance of the international community increasing pressure on Israel in the face of the crimes against humanity, committed by Israel on the Palestinian territories, Gaza in particular," the country's Communications Directorate said on X.

During the discussion with bin Salman, Erdoğan emphasized the need to stop Israeli attacks and human rights abuses as well as to secure a lasting cease-fire.

He also underscored the importance of "joint action by Islamic countries with regard to this issue," the directorate added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.