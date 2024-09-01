Erdoğan touts Istanbul as global tourism hub

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday highlighted Istanbul as a global tourism hub.



"We have turned Istanbul into one of the world's favorite destinations for cultural and congress tourism," Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of a hotel in Istanbul.



Turkish president noted the city's role in hosting major international events, including the NATO Summit, the UN Humanitarian Summit, and the 13th Islamic Summit.



He emphasized that Istanbul has welcomed global leaders and dignitaries, reinforcing its status on the world stage.

- Türkiye offers variety of tourism opportunities

Türkiye, Erdoğan asserted, possesses one of the world's strongest tourism potentials, offering diverse opportunities across history, faith, culture, nature, health and gastronomy.



He emphasized the importance of expanding tourism year-round, focusing not just on coastal tourism but also on other types of tourism.



Erdoğan said that Türkiye's cultural heritage has been revitalized due to the investments made. He pointed out that the nation has experienced a rise in the number of tourists, average expenditure per tourist, and duration of stay.



The Turkish president highlighted that Istanbul was included in the known restaurant guide Michelin in 2022, which is significant in terms of the promotion of Turkish cuisine.



Erdoğan underscored that modern infrastructure, including airports and highways, as well as the elimination of terrorism in southeastern and eastern Türkiye, have contributed to enhancing tourism in the country.



Underlining that everyone is welcome to invest as long as they contribute to the country's economy, Erdoğan said: "For us, there are no local or foreign investors. There are investors who produce added value for the Turkish economy."



The Turkish president reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the country's economic growth.

- Istanbul continues to develop, change

Speaking at the ceremony, Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that Istanbul, the capital of Turkish-Islamic civilization, continues to develop and grow with new values in the field of culture and tourism, as in every field.



"This unique metropolis continues to increase the number of visitors by competing with itself every year," he said, noting that Istanbul "broke the all-time high record" and hosted more than 10 million visitors in the first seven months of the year.



Underlining that investment in culture and arts will also contribute to tourism, Ersoy said they restored Istanbul's cultural and historical heritage while keeping this in mind.



The opening ceremony of Rixos Shipyard Istanbul was held with the participation of Erdoğan, Ersoy and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.



Speaking at the ceremony, Fettah Tamince, chairman of the board of directors of Rixos Hotels, said: "Rixos Tersane Istanbul, which we opened in this unique region that is preparing to become a part of the city's memory again, will bring a brand-new perspective to city hotel management."