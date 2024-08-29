Israeli army close to sinking in mud of Gaza: Local media

An Israeli army main battle tank moves near the fence along Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip near Kibbutz Nirim on August 29, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

Israeli army is on the verge of "sinking in the mud of Gaza," the Israeli daily Maariv reported Thursday.

"In this black August, some 15 Israeli soldiers were killed in battles in Gaza and the north (with Lebanon), and this is the price of a war of attrition," reported the daily.

"August will be remembered as one of the bloodiest months," continued Maariv.

It further added that Israel "insists on maintaining the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Passage in the name of security, and this is currently the main point of contention in the negotiations."

For months, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

"In a few weeks, the seasons will change, and the rain will come. Before we sink into the quagmire, let's take a moment… and truly consider security alternatives to close negotiations, release the hostages, and cease the fire."

According to the army's figure, at least 703 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, including 339 in the ground battles in the Gaza Strip that began on Oct. 27.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,500 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,700 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

















