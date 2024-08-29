WHO announces 'area-specific humanitarian pauses' for polio vaccination in Gaza

The mother of Palestinian boy Abdul Rahman Abu Al-Jidyan, who is the first person to contract polio in Gaza in 25 years, looks after him in their tent, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip August 28, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday a "preliminary commitment for area-specific humanitarian pauses" during a polio vaccination campaign set to begin on Sept. 1 in the Gaza Strip.

"Now it's critical that we reach 90% vaccination coverage," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, adding that the campaign will be conducted in two rounds.

Addressing a virtual news conference from Gaza, Peeperkorn emphasized the importance of achieving 90% coverage to prevent the outbreak from spreading further. He welcomed the "preliminary commitment for area-specific humanitarian pauses during the campaign."

He urged all parties to allow children and families to safely access health facilities and community health outreach workers during the pause, ensuring that children who cannot access health facilities can still receive the polio vaccine.

According to Peeperkorn, the humanitarian pause agreed upon with the Israeli army's humanitarian unit (COGAT) includes a three-day pause in the central zone of Gaza, followed by a three-day pause in the southern zone, and then another three-day pause in the northern zone.