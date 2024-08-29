Palestinian scholar says Israel waging 'war of extermination' in Gaza

A Palestinian man who retuned briefly to eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to check on his home, sits atop some items salvaged amid the devastation, after Israeli troops pulled out from some blocks in the area on August 29, 2024. (AFP)

A prominent Palestinian academic has characterized Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide," urging immediate international intervention to halt the ongoing conflict.

Sami Al Arian, director of the Center for Islamic World and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, told Anadolu Israel is waging "a war of extermination against the Palestinian people" in Gaza.

"The Zionist regime in Palestine is trying to resolve its demographic problem because they want Greater Israel, but also they want to claim a Jewish state and a democratic state," Arian stated.

He said Israel's actions since Oct. 7, 2023, are part of a broader strategy to make Gaza uninhabitable and instill fear among Palestinians. Highlighting that the Palestinian population in historical Palestine now outnumbers the Jewish population, the scholar added they wanted to evict Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza.

Arian underlined "apartheid-like" conditions faced by Palestinians, challenging Israel's claim of being both a Jewish and democratic state.

STUDENT MOVEMENTS



The scholar praised the role of student movements, particularly in the United States, in challenging the status quo.

"Student movements have always led to a social change in the world," Arian remarked, noting that students have always been the conscience of nations as seen in the Black Power movement in the U.S. and anti-apartheid protests in South Africa.

He said the significant influence of pro-Israel lobbies on U.S. politics, media, and funding, is a major force behind the suppression of pro-Palestinian voices.

Despite the ongoing hardships, Arian emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people. "The Palestinians refuse to be subjected to this program of extermination, of genocide. They are steadfast," he said, predicting continued resistance until they achieve freedom, independence, and self-determination.

Arian concluded with a call for global action to "stop this madness taking place today in Gaza," asserting that a regime targeting civilians cannot be sustained in a just world.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed 40,602 Palestinians and injured 93,855 others since Oct. 7.





















