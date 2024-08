Beşiktaş advance to Europa League group stage as Immobile scores twice

Beşiktaş defeated Lugano from Switzerland with an 8-4 aggregate result to advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Beşiktaş forward Ciro Immobile scored twice in the seventh and 71st minutes, while Gedson Fernandes added one in the 65th minute at Beşiktaş Park.

Other goals came from Rafa Silva in the 70th minute and Salih Uçan in the stoppage time.

In the 59th minute, Shkelqim Vladi produced a goal for Lugano but it was not enough to win the game.