20 Palestinians, including children, killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 20 more Palestinians were killed, including children, and several others injured on Thursday due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to multiple sources.

Four bodies were brought to the Gaza European Hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian vehicle in the city of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

Earlier, another medical source at Al-Awda Hospital reported to Anadolu that the facility received seven bodies, including four children, following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli warplanes bombed an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp, leading to the deaths, witnesses told Anadolu.

In separate incidents, Mahamoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, reported on Telegram that two Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane struck a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Basal also noted that five Palestinians lost their lives when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Wadi Saber area east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

He further reported that an Israeli warplane targeted a house in the Beit Lahia Project area, resulting in several injuries.

According to a medical source who spoke to Anadolu, two Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone targeted displaced people at a park in the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.





















