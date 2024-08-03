News Middle East Iranian commander threatens Israel with broad counterstrike

"The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime [Israel] and its supporters must reckon with the holy wrath of the resistance groups," said General Hossein Salami, according to the website of the IRGC, the powerful paramilitary organization in Iran charged with protecting the government at home and abroad.

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened Israel with a broad counterstrike from allied resistance groups in the region.



Iran's non-state allies include the Houthis in Yemen and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon as well as militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and Syria.



In a letter to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the commander spoke of harsh and bloody revenge. Salami wrote that Israel would have to pay a high price for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.



Tensions in the region are soaring since Israel killed Shukr in an airstrike on Beirut.



Haniyeh was also killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Iran and the Palestinian militant organization Hamas hold Israel responsible for Haniyeh's death, but Israel has neither confirmed nor denied a role.



Since then, Iran and its allies including Hezbollah have vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel after Haniyeh's killing.



Iran's army chief Mohammad Bagheri also swore "blood revenge" against Israel. He said that the armed forces are now only considering the timing and execution of a retaliatory strike. "The only certainty is that the Zionists [Israel] will bitterly regret this act," said the general.



Meanwhile, Israel will not "hold back" should Iran launch an attack in retaliation, a top Israeli security official warned on Friday.









