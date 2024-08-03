Several police officers injured during far-right, anti-fascist clashes in several UK cities

Several police officers were injured in clashes between far-right protesters and anti-fascist demonstrators as rival protests erupted in several UK cities on Saturday, following the stabbing fatalities of three girls at a dance class earlier this week.

Police have arrested several people following clashes, as authorities struggle to maintain order.

In Liverpool, the situation has been particularly tense, according to local media.

Police reported a number of officers have been injured while attempting to separate the opposing groups.

Far-right protesters clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators who were chanting slogans such as "refugees are welcome here" and "Nazi scum, off our streets."

The confrontation began near Liverpool's Lime Street station and continued as both groups marched towards the Pier Head.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the disorder, saying such behavior has "no place on Britain's streets," and warning that those responsible would "pay the price."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for law enforcement, urging them to take decisive action against those who "sow hate" and intimidate communities.

He is holding emergency talks with ministers to deal with the widespread disorder.

Reports indicate that in addition to the injuries sustained by officers, various acts of vandalism have occurred. In Sunderland, a police building was ransacked, and a Citizens Advice premises next door was set on fire.

Northumbria Police confirmed 10 arrests and reported that four officers were hospitalized.

Similar scenes of unrest were reported in Hull, where Humberside Police said three officers were injured during clashes in the city center.

Four people have been arrested in connection with public order violations, and a dispersal order has been issued to control the ongoing chaos.

Merseyside Police have been actively working to control the situation in Liverpool, where they faced significant resistance.

Protesters threw eggs, bottles, and smoke canisters, with some masked people among the crowd chanting anti-immigrant slogans. Additional police reinforcements have been deployed to the area, and a police plane is monitoring the situation from above.

Shoppers and visitors to Liverpool's iconic waterfront have expressed surprise and concern over the protests, questioning the connection to the tragic events in Southport earlier in the week, where three young girls were killed.

The Sunderland protest on Friday evening was among several planned across the UK this weekend.

These protests have been fueled by social media misinformation about the 17-year-old suspect's background and religion.

Anti-racism group Hope Not Hate has reported that up to 35 protests are planned across the UK this weekend, driven by a broad anti-multiculturalism, anti-Muslim, and anti-government agenda.

Police and local authorities are on high alert, with heightened security measures and road closures in place in several locations.