Hezbollah attacks Israeli military sites amid escalating tensions

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Monday it struck several military posts in northern Israel amid fears of a full-blown war with Tel Aviv.

The group said its fighters attacked with "appropriate weapons" newly installed espionage equipment at Al-Malikiyya post.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted with guided missiles the positions of Israeli soldiers at Al-Raheb site and fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the Al-Baghdadi site, the group said.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Houla, Markaba and Mays al-Jabal, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Tension has escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a missile attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for the attack, which killed 12 people and injured 40 others, the Lebanese group has denied any responsibility.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.





















